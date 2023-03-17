Lego Drop-in

to

Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge 1051 Glen Ashton Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 6Z4

Come build with us! We supply the LEGO, you supply the imagination. We can’t wait to see what you create! Ages 4+ 

Skills Learned: critical thinking, communication, social skills, creativity, collaboration 

Parents/caregivers must remain on-site for the duration of the program.

Please review the guidelines and frequently asked questions on our Program FAQ

Info

Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge 1051 Glen Ashton Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 6Z4
to
Google Calendar - Lego Drop-in - 2023-03-17 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lego Drop-in - 2023-03-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lego Drop-in - 2023-03-17 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lego Drop-in - 2023-03-17 14:00:00 ical