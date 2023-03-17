Lego Drop-in

Oakville Public Library - White Oaks Branch 1070 McCarney Street East, Oakville, Ontario

Come build with us! We supply the LEGO, you supply the imagination. We can’t wait to see what you create! Ages 4+ 

Skills Learned: critical thinking, communication, social skills, creativity, collaboration 

Parents/caregivers must remain on-site for the duration of the program.

Please review the guidelines and frequently asked questions on our Program FAQ

