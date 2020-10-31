Let’s Haunt Hunger - Food Drive

OakvilleReady, the Town of Oakville, Longos, Downtown BIA and Halton Environmental Network are hosting ‘Let’s Haunt Hunger’ a Halloween-themed, safe, contactless food drive to collect non-perishable items for Kerr Street Missions. Join us for a great way for our community and kids to help others while having fun at the same time!

The drive-thru event will be located in the back parking lot of Longo's at 469 Cornwall Road.

Wear a costume and/or dress your car up and to be entered in the costume contest with the chance to win some great prizes! Come up and give back to the community as we 'haunt' hunger!

If you want to get more involved, we are asking for volunteers to come out and help with the event. Please spread the word in your community!

All volunteers are asked to dress up in fun family-friendly costumes.

There will be COVID screenings at the event and social distance will be maintained at each location.

If they are interested or have any questions, please email [email protected] to get the details on how to get involved.

Let's Haunt Hunger in support of Kerr Street Mission.