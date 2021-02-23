Let’s Talk Healthy Minds & Resilience

Join the Oakville Chamber of Commerce for a conversation with Dr. Noah Lazar, Ph.D., C. Pysch., Clinical Director and Psychologist at The Downtown Psychology Clinic.

The discussion is moderated by Michele Sparling, MIT, Partner at Innovative HR.

Dr. Lazar offers assessment and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) for a wide range of difficulties, including depression, schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as anxiety, with particular interests in generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, agoraphobia and social anxiety disorder. He also works extensively with clients in preparation for returning to work after sustaining a disability.

