× Expand M Painchaud +1 905 399 8447 Downtown lights 2 Oakville XMAS Lights 2020

Take a stroll and enjoy Downtown Oakville's spectacular holiday lighting. Tonight (Nov. 17) marks the first day we will 'Light up the Night' and we are celebrating with live entertainment in Towne Square featuring the return of the CW Carolling Champions The Sugar Plums. Take a horse and carriage ride around historic Downtown, and stop by to visit Santa at his cabin.

Participating shops are staying open late for you to kick-start your holiday shopping!

Free Hot Cocoa from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Tree Lighting at 5:30 PM

The Sugarplums perform your holiday favorites a cappella with a vintage flair, their beautiful harmonies, bringing back memories of the Andrews Sisters.

(Shows: 5:30, 6:30, 7:45 and 8:30)

Take a horse and carriage ride around historic Downtown, pick up at Robinson Street in Towne Square. (5-9)

Stop by to visit Santa at his cabin in Centennial Square (Navy/Lakeshore) (5-9)

Plus participating shops are staying open late for you to kick-start your holiday shopping!