Lighthouse Bid & Buy 2021 - Stay Home & Dine

Bidding ends November 28

Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario

A dinner for 2 for $125 with a bottle of wine delivered to your door on Thursday, December 2nd between 4-6pm (including a $50 tax receipt) all proceeds go to The Lighthouse for Grieving Children.

There is also an online auction that takes place from November 23rd until Thursday, December 2nd closing at 8:30pm. www.32AUCTIONS.COM/LHBIDANDBUY2021

Info

Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario
Fundraiser
4166164659
Google Calendar - Lighthouse Bid & Buy 2021 - Stay Home & Dine - 2021-11-28 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Lighthouse Bid & Buy 2021 - Stay Home & Dine - 2021-11-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Lighthouse Bid & Buy 2021 - Stay Home & Dine - 2021-11-28 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Lighthouse Bid & Buy 2021 - Stay Home & Dine - 2021-11-28 00:00:00 ical