Lighthouse Bid & Buy 2021 - Stay Home & Dine

× Expand LH B&B 2021 Wine & Dine for 2 Lighthouse Online Auction and Dinner Event

A dinner for 2 for $125 with a bottle of wine delivered to your door on Thursday, December 2nd between 4-6pm (including a $50 tax receipt) all proceeds go to The Lighthouse for Grieving Children.

There is also an online auction that takes place from November 23rd until Thursday, December 2nd closing at 8:30pm. www.32AUCTIONS.COM/LHBIDANDBUY2021