Lighthouse Bid & Buy 2021 - Stay Home & Dine
Bidding ends November 28
Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario
LH
B&B 2021 Wine & Dine for 2
Lighthouse Online Auction and Dinner Event
A dinner for 2 for $125 with a bottle of wine delivered to your door on Thursday, December 2nd between 4-6pm (including a $50 tax receipt) all proceeds go to The Lighthouse for Grieving Children.
There is also an online auction that takes place from November 23rd until Thursday, December 2nd closing at 8:30pm. www.32AUCTIONS.COM/LHBIDANDBUY2021