Little Artists in Partnership with Oakville Public Library

Join us for a mini art class paired with a story and literary connection from the Oakville Public Library. At the Education Centre, located at Oakville Galleries, you'll find art-making and creative play activities for your little artist! Explore and create a variety of art-making materials and new projects each week. The team from Oakville Public Library and Oakville Galleries is here to support creative learning time.

This program is free of charge; pre-registration is required. Adults and children attend the program together. One adult is to complete the registration on behalf of all participants (maximum of 4 family/household members, including at least one adult).

Little Artists | Single Session Registration

Wednesdays, 31 January - 6 March 2024 (Winter Session)