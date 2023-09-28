Little Kitchen Academy Drop In Class

× Expand Little Kitchen Academy Little Kitchen Academy

The most exciting cooking classes for children!

Each 3-hour class, students are empowered to cook on their own, which builds confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits, all while gaining practical life skills, learning food literacy, and polishing up their table manners by sharing meals around the LKA community table. Classes are available 7-days a week and we are open year-round, including certain holidays, and offer camps during Summer, Winter, and Spring breaks.

As summer starts to fade and leaves start to fall, our attention turns towards the autumn harvest. Squash, pumpkins, corn, carrots. All of them still have the power to tempt our children’s tastebuds.

At Little Kitchen Academy we don’t let the changing seasons stop us from creating delicious and nutritious meals. In fact, we embrace the change, showing our students how to create seasonal recipes that use the freshest ingredients available. Your children will leave with a renewed passion for food and for nature, along with valuable life skills.