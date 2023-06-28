Live Music - Matterrs

Oakville's Temple Bar 1140 Winston Churchill Blvd, Oakville, Ontario L6J0A3

Free live concert featuring Matterrs, a one-man-band doing popular covers with a little help from a keyboard and a microphone.

Music starts at 8:30 p.m. on July 1, 2023 at Oakville's Temple Bar. Just come on out and bring your friends for a lovely evening filled with music and memories alike!

Live Music
9053344277
