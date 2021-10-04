Long-Term Care Walk Event
Centennial Square Navy & Lakeshore Road East, Oakville, Ontario
Province-wide Initiative by Ontario Health Coalition and supported locally by CFUW Oakville and AWH
Oakville Walk to show support for Long-Term Care reform
From Lakeshore Rd. and Navy Street a peaceful 1 hour walk to #RiseupforLTC and #PuttheTLCinLTC For all the details see cfuwoakville.ca site and CFUW Oakville on social media
