The Lost City Opening Day

× Expand Paramount Pictures Length: 112 minutes Rating: PG Violence, Coarse Language, Nudity

Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

Trailer: youtu.be/nfKO9rYDmE8