Lower Oakville Food Drive

to

Salvation Army Lighthouse Shelter 750 Redwood Square, Oakville, Ontario

REQUESTED DONATIONS:

- fresh: broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, onions, etc

- beans: chickpeas, black beans, lentils, etc

- beans in sauce

- frozen vegetables

- soups with pull tab (for motel)

- instant noodles (for motel)

WHY -

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians are in need of emergency food support as many Canadians lose their jobs and food programs through schools and community centres are greatly impacted due to social distancing.

Meanwhile, food banks and other charities are dealing with food shortages and new challenges imposed by social distancing.

Food banks and other charities are stepping up to ensure that food can reach Canadians who need it the most.

