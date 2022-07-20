Lunchtime Oakville Galleries exhibition tour

× Expand Image courtesy of Oakville Galleries. Photo: Laura Findlay. Tanya Lukin Linklater, This moment an endurance to the end forever (installation view), 2020, single channel projection with sound, 23m 17s.

Join us for a Lunchtime Tour of our current exhibition Tanya Lukin Linklater: My mind is with the weather!

Working across a range of media, including choreographed dance performances, video, sculptural installation, and text, Tanya Lukin Linklater’s practice considers the troubled colonial histories of Turtle Island and the structural violences Indigenous communities continue to withstand. The tour will survey the artist’s new and recent works on view.

This tour will take place in person at Oakville Galleries at Centennial Square and will be led by Associate Curator & Registrar Theresa Wang.

Meet at the gallery at 11:50am. The tour will begin at 12pm. This is a free event, advance registration is required.