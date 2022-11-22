MAid - Medical Assisstance in Dying - A Conversation

× Expand Tammy Price Listen, Learn and Understand

A conversation led by both a Physician and an Ethicist.

Hear from family members of those who have chosen MAiD.

Your Presenters:

Dr. Aakriti Chawla is the Director of Hospitalist Medicine at Georgetown Hospital and works there as a full-time hospitalist. Aakriti sits on the DEi council at HHS and is passionate about influencing inclusion at HHS. Aakriti has a special interest in palliative care and MAiD and is working closely with the ethics department to make MAiD more accessible for patients within the Halton region.

Michael Campbell, MHSc has been an Ethicist at HHS for nearly seven years. Michael earned a Master of Health Sciences in Bioethics from the U of T, and a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Philosophy from York University. Michael also completed an Academic Fellowship in Clinical and Organizational Ethics via the U of T Joint Centre for Bioethics. Michael was involved in the development of the Medical Assistance in Dying Policy and Procedure at HHS and has been a member of the organization's MAiD Resource Team since 2016.