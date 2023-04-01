Make native wildflower seedballs
Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge 1051 Glen Ashton Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 6Z4
Drop in to learn about native plants and how to increase local biodiversity. You will have the opportunity to make native wildflower seedballs and take them with you so you can support pollinator habitats in your yards. Let's welcome spring with this hands-on, family-friendly activity.
No pre-registration needed
