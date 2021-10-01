The Many Saints of Newark Opening Night
to
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Warner Bros.
Length: 120 minutes Rating: 14A Violence, Sexually Suggestive Scenes, Coarse Language
Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark, N.J., history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters start to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, whose influence over his nephew will help shape the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss, Tony Soprano.