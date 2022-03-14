Maple Syrup at Mountsberg

There are day and evening Maple Town activities and opportunities for independent exploration or guided tours of the sugarbush.

Witness maple sap transformed into syrup in the evaporator, warm up by a fireside lounge or let the kids run wild in the natural playground. Visitors can satisfy sweet cravings with maple syrup drizzled pancakes (Pancake House), maple taffy on snow (Discovery Centre) and other maple products (retail store).

Say hello to the sheep, goats, donkeys, bunnies, chickens and Percheron horses in the barn. Book a tour and enjoy a family wagon ride through the sugarbush, tree cookie branding and a maple syrup tasting flight.

Maple Town visitors are welcome to explore all of Mountsberg’s trails, historical sites and the Raptor Centre.