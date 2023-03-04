Maple Syrup Festival 2023

Enjoy a guided tour of Maple Lane, where interpreters costumed for the 1890s demonstrate different historical ways of collecting and making maple syrup. The tour ends in the middle of Spruce Lane Farm, where you can learn how to make fresh maple sugar or enjoy a stick of delicious maple taffy before visiting the various farm animals in the yard.

Visit our family activity centre where kids can have fun and play lots of exciting games. Make sure you don't miss Spruce Lane Farmhouse, a living history museum that recreates life from 1899. Be sure to browse through the maple products and souvenirs available in the Maple Gift Shop and purchase a bottle of syrup to take home. And what's a Maple Syrup Festival without a pancake meal? Hop on a wagon that will take you to the Pancake House, where you can enjoy fresh, hot pancakes and sausages with pure maple syrup.

$6.00 small meal

$12.00 medium meal

$40.00 family platter