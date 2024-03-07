Maple Syrup Festival 2024
Bronte Creek Provincial Park 1219 Burloak Drive, Oakville, Ontario
The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park!
The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break.
Plan to enjoy at least 2 hours exploring the festival! Join a guided tour of Maple Lane, watch as maple candy or taffy is poured and tour the 120+ year old house.
The farm animals and wagon rides are always a crowd favourite.
Browse all the maple goodies in the gift shop or pick up a jug or 2 of syrup from the maple express shop.
The Pancake house staff will be serving up pancakes and those yummy sausages every weekend in March + the week of March Break.
$18 per car (food and purchases extra)
Dogs not allowed in buildings or on wagon.