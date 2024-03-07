Maple Syrup Festival 2024

The Maple Syrup Festival is back at Bronte Creek Provincial Park!

The festival will be on from March 2 - March 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekend in March and March Break.

Plan to enjoy at least 2 hours exploring the festival! Join a guided tour of Maple Lane, watch as maple candy or taffy is poured and tour the 120+ year old house.

The farm animals and wagon rides are always a crowd favourite.

Browse all the maple goodies in the gift shop or pick up a jug or 2 of syrup from the maple express shop.

The Pancake house staff will be serving up pancakes and those yummy sausages every weekend in March + the week of March Break.

$18 per car (food and purchases extra)

Dogs not allowed in buildings or on wagon.