Maple Town 2023

The second program offered at Mountsberg, Maple Town, is a family favourite. Through independent exploration and guided exhibits throughout the sugarbush, visitors can witness maple sap transformed into syrup in the evaporator, warm up by a fireside lounge, or let the kids run wild on the natural playground. Satisfy sweet cravings with maple sugar candy samples, maple syrup drizzled pancakes at the Pancake Pavilion, and other maple products available to try throughout the day or take home from the Country Store retail shop. Visitors can add a horse-drawn wagon ride for an unforgettable experience.