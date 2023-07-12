× Expand motionball for Special Olympics Join us at the inaugural motionball Marathon of Sport Oakville!

Marathon of Sport is motionball’s flagship event across 17 cities and 35 University campuses in Canada. This event invites teams of friends, family and corporate teams to compete in a fun day of sport and competition alongside local Special Olympics athletes all while raising important funds and awareness in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

While fundraising is one of our goals, Marathon of Sport is about so much more. This day brings awareness to the Special Olympics movement and allows people with and without intellectual disabilities to interact, build lifelong friendships, and ultimately create more inclusive communities.