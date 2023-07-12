Marathon of Sport Oakville

Appleby College 540 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario

Marathon of Sport is motionball’s flagship event across 17 cities and 35 University campuses in Canada. This event invites teams of friends, family and corporate teams to compete in a fun day of sport and competition alongside local Special Olympics athletes all while raising important funds and awareness in support of the Special Olympics Canada Foundation.

While fundraising is one of our goals, Marathon of Sport is about so much more. This day brings awareness to the Special Olympics movement and allows people with and without intellectual disabilities to interact, build lifelong friendships, and ultimately create more inclusive communities.

Fundraiser, Sports
9053297330
