Mardi Gras Mambo

Formed in 1977, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band are the pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement, recognized worldwide as an unstoppable musical machine whose name is synonymous with genre bending romps and high octane performances. They have been featured guests both in the studio and on stage with artists including Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Widespread Panic, Modest Mouse, Dave Matthews Band, The Black Crowes and many others.

Nathan Williams plays zydeco, the fast and furious accordion-driven dance music of the Creole people of South Louisiana, a relatively modem style that emerged after the Second World War. With its trademark rubboard percussion, electric guitars and R&B Influences, zydeco is distinct from the fiddle-driven music of neighboring Cajuns.