Mark Trackway and Mike Daley

Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario

Acoustic Grateful Dead. What happens when you take two jam band veterans (Mark Trackway and Mike Daley)  steeped in the music of the Grateful Dead and put them together in an acoustic duo. They take classics from the Dead songbook to amazingly new and different places with a sense of fun and impeccable musicianship.

Cover: $10/person

Info

Live Music
905-844-2655
