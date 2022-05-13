Mark Trackway and Mike Daley
Acoustic Grateful Dead. What happens when you take two jam band veterans steeped in the music of the Grateful Dead and put them together in an acoustic duo.
to
Moonshine Cafe 137 Kerr Street, Oakville, Ontario
Acoustic Grateful Dead. What happens when you take two jam band veterans (Mark Trackway and Mike Daley) steeped in the music of the Grateful Dead and put them together in an acoustic duo. They take classics from the Dead songbook to amazingly new and different places with a sense of fun and impeccable musicianship.
Cover: $10/person