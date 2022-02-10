Marry Me - Opening Day

× Expand Universal Pictures Length: 114 minutes Rating: PG

Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance's cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Trailer: youtu.be/Ebv9_rNb5Ig