Marry Me - Opening Day

to

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Pop superstar Kat Valdez is about to get married before an audience of her loyal fans. However, seconds before the ceremony, she learns about her fiance's cheating ways and has a meltdown on stage. In a moment of inspired insanity, Kat locks eyes with a total stranger in the crowd and marries him on the spot. As forces conspire to separate the unlikely newlyweds, they must soon decide if two people from such different worlds can find true love together.

Trailer: youtu.be/Ebv9_rNb5Ig

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film
to
Google Calendar - Marry Me - Opening Day - 2022-02-10 18:50:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Marry Me - Opening Day - 2022-02-10 18:50:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Marry Me - Opening Day - 2022-02-10 18:50:00 Outlook iCalendar - Marry Me - Opening Day - 2022-02-10 18:50:00 ical