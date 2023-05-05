A New Beginning - Choral & Orchestra
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
×
Masterworks of Oakville
Musical programme includes Mozart's 'Requiem', Handel's 'Zadok the Priest' and the world premiere of a new piece by our Music Director, Oakville's very own Charles Demuynck, entitled 'Joy'
Soloists
- Gillian Grossman, Soprano
- Diana di Mauro, Mezzo-soprano
- Corey Arnold, Tenor
- Daniel Hambly, Bass
Info
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4