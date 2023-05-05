A New Beginning - Choral & Orchestra

Tickets: $55

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Musical programme includes Mozart's 'Requiem', Handel's 'Zadok the Priest' and the world premiere of a new piece by our Music Director, Oakville's very own Charles Demuynck, entitled 'Joy'

Soloists

  • Gillian Grossman, Soprano
  • Diana di Mauro, Mezzo-soprano
  • Corey Arnold, Tenor
  • Daniel Hambly, Bass

Info

905-815-2021
