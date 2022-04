Masterworks of Oakville Chorus & Orchestra presents Vivaldi & Bach

× Expand Masterworks of Oakville Masterworks presents Vivaldi Gloria April 30 and May 1

April 30th and May 1st 2022

Vivaldi: Gloria

Bach: Cantata #4 Christ Lag in Todes Banden

Vivaldi: Concerto for Two Trumpets in C Major

SATURDAY, APRIL 30th, 2022 at 8 pm and SUNDAY, MAY 1, 2022 at 3 pm

St. Matthew Catholic Church

1150 Monks Passage, Oakville

Soloists include Charlene Pauls, Soprano; Ana Isabella Castro, Soprano; Cassandra Warner, Mezzo Soprano; Chris Fischer, Tenor; Dion Mazerolle, Bass

Trumpet soloists Geoff Tiller and Nora Nolan.

Tickets at www.masterworksofoakville.ca