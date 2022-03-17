Matt Andersen has built a formidable following by touring worldwide and letting his stunned audiences and new devotees spread the good word of his righteous tunes, a powerhouse performer with a giant, soul-filled voice and commanding stage presence. His latest album, Halfway Home by Morning, is the sound of an artist laying his soul bare using the music that runs through him, with more jubilation than ever before.

Folk-pop artist Dave Sampson is also on the bill, whose music Grant Lawrence of CBC Music described as "heartfelt, energized and emotional."