Meet the Harp: A "young people's" concert

What's a better way to welcome in the new year than with a free mini-concert? These fun and interactive events are designed to inform and entertain children 4-9 years old, giving them a close-up view of orchestral instruments!

On January 27th, swing by the Glen Abbey Community Centre to "Meet the Harp" at 2 p.m.

This is a FREE event!

For more information, reach out to outreach@oakvillesymphony.ca