Weaving together 300 projected visuals, 16 live songs and storytelling, Haley Marie and her band take you on a journey behind the history-making events and heartbreaking moments of the Beatles (such as why John hated the version of Help! we all know today).

The Men Behind The Music: Beatles Edition from the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts will be lived streamed on Saturday, January 23rd starting at 8 PM.

Tickets are $10 and the presale code is Oakville.