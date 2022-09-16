Middle Raged Sketch Comedy

Middle Raged is a hilarious live sketch comedy revue starring Geri Hall (22 Minutes, Second City) and Gary Pearson (MadTV, Corner Gas) and explores life between 30 and 65 – from raising kids to financial stresses to dealing with elderly parents to going to more funerals than weddings, and even trying to keep romance alive through Outlander role play in the bedroom. Critics are raving at the special chemistry and comedy of Gary and Geri as they send up the time of life when the bloom is off the rose, and the thorns are sharper than ever.

$45 Regular Seating

$38 Big Ticket Members

$34 Big Ticket Plus Members