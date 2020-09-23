Misbehaviour - Canadian Film Premier

OFFA/UnobstructedView/Shout Factory ad Film.ca Cinemas present two live screenings of Misbehaviour which tells the disruption of the Miss World 1970. This feel good comedy/drama is based on the book by Jennifer Hosten - Miss World 1970: How I Entered a Pageant and Wound Up Making History.

Jennifer Hosten will be onsite to do a signing both before and after the screenings. The screening occurs in two theatres with staggered start times 7 pm and 7:30 pm to ensure proper physical distancing. There will also be a Q&A session with the subject of the film, Jennifer Hosten (Miss World 1970), as well as Director Philippa Lowthorpe and other cast TBC.

Tickets are $25 each and include a $10 donation to Because I am a Girl Canada.