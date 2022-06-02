Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck

The OMHS relies 100% on support from our generous community and corporate partners to ensure the animals that come to us get the care they need to live their best life.

to

Oakville Milton Humane Society 445 Cornwall Rd, Oakville, Ontario

Mission Pawsible: All Paws on Deck is a two-week fundraiser to rally our community around the vulnerable animals that need us. The Oakville & Milton Humane Society cares for more than 3000 animals each year and assists them in finding their forever homes.

The OMHS relies 100% on support from our generous community and corporate partners to ensure the animals that come to us get the care they need to live their best life.

You can support the mission with a donation, participate in a challenge and check out the free activities we are hosting from May 30-June 11.

Info

Oakville Milton Humane Society 445 Cornwall Rd, Oakville, Ontario
Fundraiser
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-02 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-02 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-02 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-03 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-03 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-03 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-03 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-04 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-04 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-04 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-04 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-05 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-05 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-05 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-05 08:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-06 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-06 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mission Pawsible: All Paws On Deck - 2022-06-06 08:00:00 ical