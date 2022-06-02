× Expand Mission Pawsible: All Paws on Deck Accept the mission and get your paws on deck!

Mission Pawsible: All Paws on Deck is a two-week fundraiser to rally our community around the vulnerable animals that need us. The Oakville & Milton Humane Society cares for more than 3000 animals each year and assists them in finding their forever homes.

The OMHS relies 100% on support from our generous community and corporate partners to ensure the animals that come to us get the care they need to live their best life.

You can support the mission with a donation, participate in a challenge and check out the free activities we are hosting from May 30-June 11.