Hop on the GOVAXX Bus for your COVID-19 Vaccine

St. Cuthbert's is hosting a mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

The G0-VAXX Mobile bus clinic will be running

10 am – 6 pm on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 1541 Oakhill Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 1Y6.

The vaccine provided will be an mRNA Pfizer or Moderna.

Appointments can be booked starting at 8:00am on Wednesday, January 26 through https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact center at 1-833-943-3900.