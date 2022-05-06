For Mom For Women
State & Main - Kitchen - Bar 301 Hays Blvd, Oakville, Ontario
State & Main Oakville
Treat Mom, give back. Take mom out to this State & Main location between May 6-8, 2022 and we'll donate $10 per reservation to The Women’s Centre, a safe place for all women to learn, grow and get support in a non-judgmental way.
