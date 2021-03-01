× Expand MOM2MOM BIZ® Network MOM2MOM BIZ® 2021 International Women's Day event series & Fundraiser

The pandemic won't dampen our spirits in the pursuit to connect our community!

This year, once again, our Network will be fundraising for Halton Women's Place.

8 sessions 8 speakers! Join us to celebrate International Women's Day while we also raise awareness and say #stopdomesticabuse.

VIRTUAL EVENTS Mar 1-5

Monday, Mar 1, 2021

About Halton Women's Place by Kaitlin McKenna, Development Officer (LIVE in the Facebook Community)

Time: 12:00 PM

Visit MOM2MOMBIZ

"Emotional Intelligence" by Lama Jaafari (LIVE on Zoom)

Time: 7:45 PM

In this session you will learn about Emotional Intelligence and Mindfulness and how these practices can allow you the space to breakthrough and shift from being a human who does to becoming a human who is, both at home and at work.

Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021

"Consciousness" by Rose Saroyan (LIVE on Zoom)

Time: 12:00 PM

The session will be about Consciousness, deeper understanding of infinite possibilities and a gentle reminder of our personal power!

"Find Your Musical Self" by E-J Walker (LIVE on Zoom)

Time: 7:45 PM

In this session E-J will encourage us to find our own musical selves. Think singing, movement, drumming and more! E-J believes everyone is musical and that our bodies are our primary instrument - we will be using them as we explore music-making together this evening. Be ready to grab some props at the start of the session and to have LOTS of fun exploring your musical self!

Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021

"Love is the Answer" by Karen Sue-A-Quan (LIVE on Zoom)

TIme: 12:00 PM

Karen is going to speak about our life path of Love and Compassion. Karen believes that we are all on a soul journey that is filled with experiences that shapes us as soul beings. Through moments of struggle, arises opportunities to feel compassion for ourselves and others - to take action led from our hearts. She will help us explore our innermost feelings, our mind/body connection, and lead us out through strengthening our relationship to love. For Karen, love is the answer – a divine love that exists within, for self and for others.

"Creating Meaningful Relationships" by Cecilia Toyotoshi (LIVE on Zoom)

Time: 7:45 PM

Coinciding with this event day, this day is celebrated as the Girls' Day, also known as Hinamatsuri in Japan, where people pray for the health and the happiness of the young girls. Cecilia will explore the intrinsic human desire to create a deep and connected relationship while nourishing ourselves, opening our heart and leaving aside the criticism and the defenses.

Thursday, Mar 4, 2021

"Healing Heart Meditation" by Renee Walker (LIVE on Zoom)

Time: 7:45 PM

This special evening is dedicated to cultivating your heart energy. Together we will explore the topics of self-love & compassion which is so important to our wellness at all levels - mind, body & spirit. We will follow with a Healing Heart guided meditation. Make your favourite tea, dress cozy and join us for some heart connection.

Friday, Mar 5, 2021

"Healing Your Thyroid" by Rukhsana Khan (LIVE on Zoom)

Time: 12:00 PM

Rukhsana's own journey of dealing and managing Hashimoto's has made her very passionate about educating and sharing her experience and knowledge with others. She will discuss all things related to Thyroid health and will answer any questions you may have related to it.

"Sound Journey" by Irene Lalonde (LIVE on Zoom)

Time: 7:45 PM

Working with crystal singing bowls and other instruments in this sound journey, Irene will guide you to consciously relax the body and to gently calm the mind with breath work, vocal toning and meditative practices. Entering into the parasympathetic state, we then harness the healing vibrations of sound to restore inner peace and harmony, and trigger a healing response in the body. Her sound baths are an experience of rejuvenation, self-connection and deep healing, inciting an opening to your own authentic truth with awareness, equanimity and presence. In preparation: Place yourself in a quiet, peaceful and comfortable area, you will need privacy for vocal toning practice, wear earphones for optimal sound quality if possible, pillow/bolster, blanket, warm sweater suggested, have a pen and journal or notepad handy.