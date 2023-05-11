Mother Nature with Conservation Halton

× Expand Conservation Halton

Mom deserves a celebration as special and unique as they are! Conservation Halton is proud to offer a number of ways to celebrate the mother figure in your life with events and programs set in the beauty of our parks.

If Mom’s perfect day includes being outdoors, treat her to Mother’s Day with Mother, Nature (Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, 10am-2pm). Conservation Halton Parks provide plenty of places where families of all kinds can celebrate Mom surrounded by springtime scenery.

Check out some of our ideas for Mother’s Day, and a few extra special offerings that will make any mom beam with delight. Full details and event listings are online here.