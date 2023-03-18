Mother's day Festival
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario
And this time we take our daughters or your son's wife or your granddaughter Or your friend who you consider your mother or daughter 💏 The program is simple and light dating and storytelling 👩👩👧👦 Music and songs 💃💃 Photoboth Unlimited pic 🖨️ Henna drawing 🎊 Brunch Chicken and falafel 😋 fashion show Mohndaq bazaar and Ramadan exhibits ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Special price for the ladies of our beautiful group
نجدد لقاء الحبايب Mom & daughter match outfit 👗👠👜 والمره دي نصطحب بناتنا او زوجة ابنك او حفيدتك او صاحبتك اللي بتعتبريها امك او بنتك 💏 البرنامج بسيط وخفيف تعارف وحكاوي 👩👩👧👦 موسيقى واغاني💃💃 Photo both Unlimited pic 🖨️ رسم حنة 🎊 Brunch فول وفلافل 😋 عرض ازياء بازار محندق ومعروضات رمضانيه ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ سعر خاص لسيدات جروبنا الجميل $15 valid till March 1 Discount code Love Mom
Info
Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario