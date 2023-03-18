Mother's day Festival

Tickets: $20

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville, Ontario

And this time we take our daughters or your son's wife or your granddaughter
Or your friend who you consider your mother or daughter 💏
The program is simple and light
dating and storytelling 👩‍👩‍👧‍👦
Music and songs 💃💃
Photoboth
Unlimited pic 🖨️
Henna drawing 🎊
Brunch
Chicken and falafel 😋
fashion show
Mohndaq bazaar and Ramadan exhibits ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Special price for the ladies of our beautiful group

نجدد لقاء الحبايب Mom & daughter match outfit 👗👠👜 والمره دي نصطحب بناتنا او زوجة ابنك او حفيدتك او صاحبتك اللي بتعتبريها امك او بنتك 💏 البرنامج بسيط وخفيف تعارف وحكاوي 👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 موسيقى واغاني💃💃 Photo both Unlimited pic 🖨️ رسم حنة 🎊 Brunch فول وفلافل 😋 عرض ازياء بازار محندق ومعروضات رمضانيه ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ سعر خاص لسيدات جروبنا الجميل $15 valid till March 1 Discount code Love Mom

Info

6479366343
