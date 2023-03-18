Mother's day Festival

And this time we take our daughters or your son's wife or your granddaughter Or your friend who you consider your mother or daughter 💏 The program is simple and light dating and storytelling 👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 Music and songs 💃💃 Photoboth Unlimited pic 🖨️ Henna drawing 🎊 Brunch Chicken and falafel 😋 fashion show Mohndaq bazaar and Ramadan exhibits ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Special price for the ladies of our beautiful group

نجدد لقاء الحبايب Mom & daughter match outfit 👗👠👜 والمره دي نصطحب بناتنا او زوجة ابنك او حفيدتك او صاحبتك اللي بتعتبريها امك او بنتك 💏 البرنامج بسيط وخفيف تعارف وحكاوي 👩‍👩‍👧‍👦 موسيقى واغاني💃💃 Photo both Unlimited pic 🖨️ رسم حنة 🎊 Brunch فول وفلافل 😋 عرض ازياء بازار محندق ومعروضات رمضانيه ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ سعر خاص لسيدات جروبنا الجميل $15 valid till March 1 Discount code Love Mom