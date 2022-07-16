motionball Marathon of Sport Oakville
to
Appleby College 540 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario
motionball for Special Olympics
Join us at the inaugural motionball Marathon of Sport Oakville!
motionball's flagship event, Marathon of Sport is coming to Oakville - July 16th at Appleby College and we want you to join us on the field! Teams of up to 10 will be joined by local Special Olympics athletes for a fun-filled day of sports including football, soccer, ultimate, beach volleyball, bocce, basketball and more!
For more information on how to enter a Team for the 2022 motionball Marathon of Sport Oakville visit motionball.com/oakville. We hope to see you on the field July 16th!