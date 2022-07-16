× Expand motionball for Special Olympics Join us at the inaugural motionball Marathon of Sport Oakville!

motionball's flagship event, Marathon of Sport is coming to Oakville - July 16th at Appleby College and we want you to join us on the field! Teams of up to 10 will be joined by local Special Olympics athletes for a fun-filled day of sports including football, soccer, ultimate, beach volleyball, bocce, basketball and more!

For more information on how to enter a Team for the 2022 motionball Marathon of Sport Oakville visit motionball.com/oakville. We hope to see you on the field July 16th!