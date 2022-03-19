Mozart Symphony #40 - Oakville Chamber Orchestra

One of the best-loved symphonies ever. Mozart #40 is full of familiar melodies. Returning from studying at Julliard, Sophie van de Sloot is our Grand Prize Winner in the Junior Category and on her way to a professional career.

https://oakvillechamber.org/program-3/

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4

Boccherini – Symphony “La Casa del Diavolo”

Tchaikovsky – Rococo Variations – Sophie van der Sloot, cello

Mozart – Symphony #40 in g minor

Tickets: 

Adults: $30

Teens: $10

Under 12: $5

