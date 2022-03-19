Mozart Symphony #40 - Oakville Chamber Orchestra
One of the best-loved symphonies ever. Mozart #40 is full of familiar melodies. Returning from studying at Julliard, Sophie van de Sloot is our Grand Prize Winner in the Junior Category and on her way to a professional career.
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Boccherini – Symphony “La Casa del Diavolo”
Tchaikovsky – Rococo Variations – Sophie van der Sloot, cello
Mozart – Symphony #40 in g minor
Tickets:
Adults: $30
Teens: $10
Under 12: $5