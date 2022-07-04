Municipal election prospective candidates information session

On July 4, 2022, the Town of Oakville will host a virtual information session for registered and potential candidates of the town’s 2022 Municipal Election. The session, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., is open to anyone who has registered or is considering running for office as Mayor, Town or Regional Councillor, Regional Chair or School Board Trustee.

To register for the event, visit the registration page or email [email protected].

Agenda

· Guest speaker, Senator Bernadette Clement, Ottawa, on “Diversity on Council”

Senator Clement is the former Mayor of Cornwall, and the first Black woman to serve as Mayor in Ontario. She will share her personal journey in politics to help local candidates of all backgrounds champion diversity, equity and inclusion in their community.

· Presentation by a representative from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and HousingUseful information and resources about candidate’s financial, personal commitments, and legislative requirements, including roles and responsibilities, eligibility, election finances, fundraising and advertising.

· Q&A