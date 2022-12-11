Museum Christmas Tour

to

Tickets: $6.22

Oakville Museum 8 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario

Your visit includes a guided tour of the elegant Erchless Estate beautifully decorated for the Christmas season and a feature exhibit with a focus on typewriters and sewing machines. Delight in nostalgic toys and reproduction historic ornaments. Join our group tour and enjoy a glimpse into Christmases past at the Oakville Museum! Please note climbing a flight of stairs (17 steps) is part of the tour. Age: 18+.

Info

Oakville Museum 8 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario
Christmas
Tickets: $6.22
to
Google Calendar - Museum Christmas Tour - 2022-12-11 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Museum Christmas Tour - 2022-12-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Museum Christmas Tour - 2022-12-11 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Museum Christmas Tour - 2022-12-11 13:00:00 ical