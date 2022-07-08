Music and Art with Laura Sea

× Expand (c) Laura S. Chau 2022 Laura Sea Music

Enjoy both classical and modern piano in the Oakville Hospital Lobby every Friday evening. Bring your loved ones and/or patients to this free session to feel the power of music and healing. Healing comes in many different forms, with art and music being one of them. Let me help fill your daily music Rx.

Start and/or continue your healing journey by letting art and music into your soul. Browse art prints, stickers, and gifts while listening to me perform. Every purchase supports my local small business and $1 from every purchase is donated to a mental health organization.

Music, art, conversation, and healing all in one small event. FREE.

So what are you waiting for? Join me, you won't regret it!