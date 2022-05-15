Music for the theatre - Oakville Chamber Orchestra

Featuring two local composers, most particularly Amic Calverley, whose Suite from her only opera "Vel" will receive its very first hearing after 100 years. A noted Egyptologist, filmmaker and war volunteer, she studied composition with Vaughan Williams and had works performed by Sir Adrian Boult in London, and by the Toronto Symphony.

Demuynck – Upbeat

Fauré – Masques et Bergamasques

Ravel – Mother Goose Suite

A. Calverley – Suite from “Vel” (world premiere)

de Falla – The Three-Cornered Hat Suite #1

TICKETS:

Adults: $30

Teens: $10

Under 12: $5