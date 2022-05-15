Music for the theatre - Oakville Chamber Orchestra
Featuring two local composers, most particularly Amic Calverley, whose Suite from her only opera "Vel" will receive its very first hearing after 100 years.
to
St. Simons Anglican Church 1450 Litchfield Rd, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3H5
Featuring two local composers, most particularly Amic Calverley, whose Suite from her only opera "Vel" will receive its very first hearing after 100 years. A noted Egyptologist, filmmaker and war volunteer, she studied composition with Vaughan Williams and had works performed by Sir Adrian Boult in London, and by the Toronto Symphony.
Demuynck – Upbeat
Fauré – Masques et Bergamasques
Ravel – Mother Goose Suite
A. Calverley – Suite from “Vel” (world premiere)
de Falla – The Three-Cornered Hat Suite #1
TICKETS:
Adults: $30
Teens: $10
Under 12: $5