Musician: Johannes Linstead
Mediterranean and Caribbean rhythms
to
Tickets: $15 - Presale code: Oakville
Virtual Oakville, Ontario
Johannes Linstead
Oakville's own Johannes Linstead brings his award winning sound to the Oakville Centre's stage for an unforgettable evening of Mediterranean and Caribbean rhythms. Together with his group, consisting of percussion, accordion, guitars and bass, they will perform songs from their Billboard-charting albums as well as music from their exciting upcoming release, Bohemian Strings.