National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - Oakville

By actively participating in the activities and events in Oakville organized for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, we can honour the past, learn, and work towards fostering reconciliation in our society.

to

By actively participating in the activities and events in Oakville organized for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, we can honour the past, learn, and work towards fostering reconciliation in our society.

Info

to
Google Calendar - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - Oakville - 2023-09-30 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - Oakville - 2023-09-30 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - Oakville - 2023-09-30 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - Oakville - 2023-09-30 08:00:00 ical