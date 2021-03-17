× Expand Oakvillegreen Native trees, shrubs, and garden kits on sale now

Oakvillegreen’s online Native Plant Sale is back for another year!

Featured is a wide assortment of beautiful native trees, shrubs, and garden kits. Oakvillegreen is making it easy and affordable for residents to source native plant material that will thrive and add biodiversity, right in their own backyard.

Whether adding new shrubs or perennials to attract birds and pollinators or updating the entire garden, there is something for everyone. All plant materials are native to the Oakville area, making them well suited to the local weather and soil conditions.

For 2021, we’ve added a “Mini” version of the ready-to-plant Pollinator Garden Kit, as well as two new shrub varieties, Highbush Cranberry and Common Ninebark.

Online orders are open now until Wednesday, April 28th, with contactless pickup in Oakville on Saturday, May 8th.

Visit Oakvillegreen’s website (oakvillegreen.org) for details and ordering.