In order to commemorate another successful year, Oakvillegreen has teamed up with JCHAC to host Nature Through Art!

Green Connections for adults 55+ aims to reduce social isolation and build community togetherness among older residents in Oakville, through a program of fun, nature-themed events and activities. Our goal is to have fun and make new social connections.

Celebrate one year of Green Connections events and achievements by joining us for our latest event: Nature Through Art – Green Connections for Adults 55+ Recognition Event

We will meet at Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre for a morning of socializing, nature talk and a recap of the year behind us! The event is free and each participant will have the opportunity to explore nature through art and enjoy an INTRODUCTION TO WATERCOLOUR PRINTMAKING activity. This perennial favourite of Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre will be enjoyed by all - whether you are a seasoned artist or wanting to learn a new technique, you will be fully engaged as you discover the art of nature in the natural landscape of Ontario.

Materials and refreshments will be provided! Limited to 30 participants