Nature walk with Paul O'Hara

Join a walk along Sixteen Mile Creek to explore the beautiful summer landscape of the forest during the month of July! We will look at trees, wildflowers, wildlife and everything else nature has to offer us. We will be focusing on native plants and trees, what to look for in our local ecosystems, and how to support Oakville’s environment.

This walk will be led by Paul O’Hara. Paul is a writer, field botanist, landscape designer and native plant gardening expert. He is the Owner/Operator of Blue Oak Native Landscapes. Paul’s business activities include native plant gardening, botanical surveys, natural heritage interpretation, invasive species control, field botany services for conservation and commercial purposes, and Species At Risk surveying.