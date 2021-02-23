Navigating, Challenging, and Confronting Anti-Black Racism: Global Perspectives in Canadian Context
Black History Month event
to
Virtual Oakville, Ontario
Navigating, Challenging, and Confronting Anti-Black Racism: Global Perspectives in Canadian Context is presented by Sheridan College
In this facilitated keynote with Dr. Christopher Stuart Taylor, we will review the roots of Black identity and Black history. Dr. Taylor will lead us on a journey of the histories of enslavement and colonization, engage in conversation on Black Canadian history, and leave us with some 'food for thought' on the present-day realities of Blackness for newcomers and Blacks in Canada.
Review his book Flying Fish in the Great White North: The Autonomous Migration of Black Barbadians.