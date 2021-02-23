Navigating, Challenging, and Confronting Anti-Black Racism: Global Perspectives in Canadian Context is presented by Sheridan College

​In this facilitated keynote with Dr. Christopher Stuart Taylor, we will review the roots of Black identity and Black history. Dr. Taylor will lead us on a journey of the histories of enslavement and colonization, engage in conversation on Black Canadian history, and leave us with some 'food for thought' on the present-day realities of Blackness for newcomers and Blacks in Canada.

Review his book Flying Fish in the Great White North: The Autonomous Migration of Black Barbadians.