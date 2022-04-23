Neighbour to Neighbour Chat, Post Covid Family Wellness Forum

× Expand St. Johns United Church Neighbour to Neighbour Chat!

Overwhelmed???

Two plus years of Covid restrictions have changed so much in our lives, including creating new challenges and exposing existing weaknesses in our family structures.

Parents have watched their children’s education and social lives reduced to a zoom screen.

Families are still adapting to having the workplace and school all at the kitchen table.

Grandparents who were on their own before Covid have faced extreme isolation over the last two years.

How have these challenges impacted your family?

This FREE forum was designed to help educate community members on the possible impact of the last two years on the family’s mental health and to introduce some of the community resources available to help with these new challenges.

Please join us.